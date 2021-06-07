‘145 enforced disappearances reported to Pakistan commission in May’

At least 145 new cases of enforced disappearances were reported to the Missing Persons’ Commission in May, the commission said in a report Monday.

The report, prepared by the commission led by Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, stated that it has disposed of 5,722 cases of enforced disappearances till May 31.

The remaining number of the missing persons’ cases stands at 2,296, read the commission’s report. It said that the authorities were collecting information about missing persons in the country.

The commission describes an enforced disappearance or a missing person as those taken into custody by any law enforcing or intelligence agency working under the civilian or military control, “in a manner which is contrary to the provisions of the law”.

“The persons, who have gone missing in cases of kidnapping for ransom, personal enmity or on their own do not fall within the ambit of the enforced disappearances,” according to the commission’s website.

