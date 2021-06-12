12-year-old murdered after rape in Ghizer

A 12-year-old was reportedly murdered after rape in Ghizer Valley’s Chatorkhand, the police have said.

Her body was found in a pile of garbage three days ago and the body was sent for its postmortem examination. The examination confirmed the rape. Her family members had, however, said that she died of suicide.

Gilgit-Baltistan CM Khalid Khursheed has taken notice and ordered the

SSP to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

The DIG said that they have arrested eight people so far.