11-year-old student found dead in Gujranwala fields

An 11-year-old student was found dead in the fields near Gujranwala’s Qila Didar Singh Saturday morning, the police said.

“My daughter left for school on Friday but never came back home,” her mother told the police. Later in the evening, the child’s parents filed a missing person complaint at the area police station.

After a search lasting a day, the 11-year-old was found dead in the fields. The body has been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“According to initial medical reports, she was raped and then murdered,” the investigating officer said.

An FIR has been registered. The police have taken four men into custody and are questioning them.

People living in the neighbourhood and the victim’s classmates gathered outside the Didar Singh police station Saturday morning.

They have demanded the perpetrators be hanged to death in public.

