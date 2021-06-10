10 killed in Punjab rain-related incidents

Ten people were killed in rain-related incidents across Punjab on Monday.

Heavy showers with lightning lashed multiple parts of the province. In Okara, eight people died after the roof of their house collapsed. The bodies have been moved to the hospital.

In a similar incident, a woman and her daughter died in Mandi Bahauddin. Five people were injured.

Fires erupted in more than eight places in Manchanabad because of lightning. Following a thunderstorm, power was suspended in most areas across the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar imposed an emergency at all hospitals.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain with heavy winds in Lahore and neighbouring cities in the next 12 hours.

