World Bank to give Pakistan additional $183m for covid vaccinations

Federal govt had requested funds

Posted: May 14, 2021
A woman receives a dose of the Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 5, 2021. Photo: AFP

The World Bank announced Friday it would give Pakistan $153 million to support its vaccine drive.

The funding will be part of the World Bank’s Pandemic Response Effectiveness in Pakistan (PREP). The program was approved in April 2020.

The program has been redeployed at the request of the federal government. The funding will help Pakistan purchase and deploy safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, a statement released by the bank reads.

According to statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Friday, 48 people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Most deaths were reported from Punjab.

Over 2,500 new cases were reported while the positivity rate is at 8.19%.

