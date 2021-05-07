Will have to strictly implement lockdown: Pakistan PM’s aide

Says can avoid more difficulties with a little care

"Along with talks with traders, imposing fines and strict action are also necessary where needed," Dr Sultan said on SAMAA TV's show Sawaal Friday night.

"The whole system will be closed for the next few days and tough decisions will be required in case of a violation anywhere."

The National Command and Operation Centre has imposed strict restrictions from May 8 to May 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the Eid holidays.

These restrictions include closure of businesses, parks and tourist spots. The government has announced Eid holidays from May 10 to May 15.

Pakistan is currently battling the third wave of infections. The country has so reported 850,131 cases and 18,677 deaths.

Dr Sultan said talks with stake-holders coupled with tough decisions could help implement the government's measures.

People should celebrate this Eid with simplicity as so many individuals have died of the virus, according to the PM's aide.

He said a surge in virus infections was recorded after the last Eid, which is why the government has taken preventive measures this time.

"Our healthcare sector was under pressure and the consumption of oxygen had increased," Dr Sultan said. "These measures are aimed at breaking the coronavirus cycle."

Since 2020, 7,000 beds with oxygen and ventilators have been added to the system and the production of oxygen has been increased 66%, according to the PM's aide.

"More difficulties can be avoided with a little care," he said.