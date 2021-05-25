Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?

Video of the Hub River Road fight has gone viral

A video of the clash has gone viral on social media. It shows the navy and police personnel attacking each other with batons.

The matter has been resolved after the intervention of high-ups from both the institutions. SAMAA Digital spoke to officials about what actually happened on the Hub River Road.

According to Keamari SSP Fida Hussain Janwari, the police have established a checkpoint on the Hub River Road to prevent picnickers from heading to the seaside.

“The Sindh government has restricted entry to recreational sites, including the seaside, to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city,” SSP Janwari said. “To implement the orders, we have established checkpoints at various locations.”

He, however, said the fight between the navy and police personnel was a "result of confusion". "The matter has been resolved on the intervention of high-ups from both sides,” the police officer said.

A Pakistan Navy spokesman told SAMAA Digital that a naval officer was on his way to his residence near the Nathia Gali beach, when the police stopped him.

The naval officer told the policemen that they were not picnickers and going to their residence, according to spokesman. But the cops didn't allow them.

“In the meantime, navy personnel in the area reached the spot and tried to reason with the policemen,” the spokesman said.

“After a heated exchange, the two sides started hitting each other with batons and weapons they were carrying.”

The spokesman also shared another video clip. It showed a man, who was said to be a naval officer, sitting inside a car, with a woman in the passenger seat.

The video was shot by someone sitting at the back, but it doesn't confirm the exact number of passengers.

The vehicle is surrounded by the police at the checkpoint. A policeman initially knocks at the window and signals the naval officer to step out.

It shows another policeman filming the vehicle and people sitting inside it.

The naval officer attempts to run away from the scene, but a police jawan intercepts the car. An angry policeman comes to the driver's side and tries to open the door, while another tries to drag the naval officer out of the vehicle but he's stopped by other cops.

The naval officer then parks the vehicle and steps out. The video shows him speaking to someone on the phone. The officer appears to be calling navy personnel to the spot.

The matter has been taken up with naval authorities and they have assured of an inquiry into it, South DIG Javed Akbar Riaz told SAMAA Digital.

“At the same time, we are also holding an enquiry to ascertain the cause of the clash and fix responsibility,” DIG Riaz added.