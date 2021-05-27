Watch: Woman, police official scuffle outside Punjab IG office

She has been protesting a case against herself and husband

Afshan Lateef, the former superintendent of Kashana Welfare Home, slapped the police official and he slapped her back.

The woman had a fight with a provincial minister two years ago, according to sources.

But the police registered a case against her and her husband for burning down their own house.

She has been protesting against it for the last two years.