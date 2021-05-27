Watch: Woman, police official scuffle outside Punjab IG office

A police official and a woman slapped each other after a heated exchange outside the Punjab IG office in Lahore, a video of the incident showed Thursday.Afshan Lateef, the former superintendent of Kashana Welfare Home, slapped the police official and he slapped her back.The woman had a fight with a provincial minister two years ago, according to sources.But the police registered a case against her and her husband for burning down their own house.She has been protesting against it for the last two years.