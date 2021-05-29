Saturday, May 29, 2021  | 16 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Watch: Karachi men kidnap pet dog from Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Owners announces Rs30,000 reward money

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Dognapper alert! The crime rate in Karachi has increased and it's not just your money or jewelry that's at risk.

Four men kidnapped a pet dog from Gulistan-e-Jauhar's Block 7 on Friday. According to the CCTV footage, they were on a motorcycle. One of the men went inside a building, grabbed the animal, and fled from the site.

The owners have filed a case with the police and announced Rs30,000 reward money for anyone who finds the dog. CCTV footage of the theft has been uncovered.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
karachi robbery pet dog
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi pet dog, karachi dog stolen, karachi gulistan-e-jauhar, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Today's outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Today’s outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.