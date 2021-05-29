Watch: Karachi men kidnap pet dog from Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dognapper alert! The crime rate in Karachi has increased and it's not just your money or jewelry that's at risk.

Four men kidnapped a pet dog from Gulistan-e-Jauhar's Block 7 on Friday. According to the CCTV footage, they were on a motorcycle. One of the men went inside a building, grabbed the animal, and fled from the site.

The owners have filed a case with the police and announced Rs30,000 reward money for anyone who finds the dog. CCTV footage of the theft has been uncovered.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.