Watch: Firdous Ashiq administers coronavirus vaccine to journalists

Showing another one of her many talents, Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan administered coronavirus vaccines to journalists in Rawalpindi.

At the inauguration of a vaccination centre for journalists, she took to inoculating people herself.

Babar Malik, a reporter at a local TV channel, said that the injection didn't hurt him one bit. Another journalist said that it was an honor to be immunised by the leader.

Awan has always been on the front foot when it comes to trying new things.

Earlier, she rode a bike and took up a karate challenge.

