Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Watch: Firdous Ashiq administers coronavirus vaccine to journalists

The injection didn't hurt a bit, a journalist said

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Showing another one of her many talents, Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan administered coronavirus vaccines to journalists in Rawalpindi.

At the inauguration of a vaccination centre for journalists, she took to inoculating people herself.

Babar Malik, a reporter at a local TV channel, said that the injection didn't hurt him one bit. Another journalist said that it was an honor to be immunised by the leader.

Read: Firdous Ashiq Awan: Pakistan’s coolest viral video-producing khala

Awan has always been on the front foot when it comes to trying new things.
Earlier, she rode a bike and took up a karate challenge.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus Firdous Ashiq Awan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
firdous ashiq awan, coronavirus vaccination, covid-19, rawalpindi, journalists, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.