She was in her car with her children

Popular actor Hira Mani was mugged on gun-point in Karachi on Saturday.

A CCTV footage uploaded on her Instagram account showed her car parked outside her house. Her eldest son got out of the car and ringed the door bell.

When her younger song came out, two men on a motorcycle stopped near Mani's car and looted her on gun-point. They fled from the crime scene later on.

The Do Bol star later posted on her social media: Dear mobile snatcher, I forgive you.