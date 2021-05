He beat the suspect who fled from the site

A 60-year-old man beat a robber black and blue and foiled a dacoity attempt at a milk shop in Karachi's Patel Para.

According to the CCTV footage, the suspect stopped at the milk shop and tried to loot money from the owner at gunpoint. But the man was undeterred by the pistol and beat the robber out of the shop.

The suspect managed to flee from the crime scene.