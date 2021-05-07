Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma hold fundraiser for coronavirus relief workers

Cricketer says India will prevail if it stands united

Posted: May 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have organised a fundraiser named “In This Together” to support relief workers in during the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a video shared online, the couple requested people to support the cause through donations.

“Things have been very tough for India as we fight the pandemic and it really pains to see our country suffer like this,” Sharma said in the video. 

Her husband said they were grateful to all those relief workers who were working day and night to save the lives of people.

“Now is the time for us to show support to them by standing with them,” the Band Baaja Baaraat star said. 

“For this we have launched a fundraiser on Ketto and all the funds will go towards ACT Grants,” Kohli added.  

Sharma requested everyone to come forward and support this campaign through donations. “Every little bit makes difference,” she said. 

Kohli said the time to move ahead has come. “We will win this battle if we are in it together,” he added.






 

 
 

 

