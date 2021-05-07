Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma hold fundraiser for coronavirus relief workers

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have organised a fundraiser named “In This Together” to support relief workers in during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared online, the couple requested people to support the cause through donations.

“Things have been very tough for India as we fight the pandemic and it really pains to see our country suffer like this,” Sharma said in the video.

Her husband said they were grateful to all those relief workers who were working day and night to save the lives of people.

Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support.



Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support.



I urge you all to join our movement.



"Now is the time for us to show support to them by standing with them," Virat Kohli said on May 7, 2021.

“Now is the time for us to show support to them by standing with them,” the Band Baaja Baaraat star said.

“For this we have launched a fundraiser on Ketto and all the funds will go towards ACT Grants,” Kohli added.

Sharma requested everyone to come forward and support this campaign through donations. “Every little bit makes difference,” she said.

Kohli said the time to move ahead has come. “We will win this battle if we are in it together,” he added.