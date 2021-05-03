Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Video: Scary newspaper ad spend by govt amid falling circulation

Is it just a tool of influence?

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Advertisements and newspapers have a relationship that goes a long way back.

According to a report, in the last year, the government spent Rs2.5 billion on ads in newspapers. This is just the federal government. Most provincial governments spend the same amount or even more.

But are ads in newspapers relevant anymore? Are they helping the government reach out to its target audience? Is readership in the country the same as compared to what it was five years back?

A survey by SAMAA TV revealed that in the past few years, newspaper readership has drastically fallen. Anwer Ali, a newspaper vendor in Karachi's Saddar, said that sales have plummeted to three to four copies a day.

"This is a copy of Pakistan's best newspaper," he said, holding up one edition of DAWN. "I got five of these in the morning and just three have sold."

Back in 2009, 150,000 copies of newspapers were published in Karachi in a day. The circulation back then was between 30,000 and 35,000. This has now dropped to 5,000.

But then why are ads still published in newspapers? According to SAMAA TV Islamabad Bureau Chief Khalid Azeem, newspapers are a way for the government to influence media houses. In other instances, it legalises its affairs as well.

But what's the point if these papers are not accessible to people or do not interest them anymore, Azeem asked.

A majority of people are moving online today. About 60 million people across the country are internet users. Of these 43 million use phones which is their main source of news as well.

The internet and social media have opened wide avenues for advertisers as well. "Whether you spend Rs1,000 or Rs100,000, you will get a breakdown of what and where your money was used on," digital marketing expert, Waleed Ahmed said while talking about ads online.

You will get the effectiveness of your ad as well i.e. how many people saw it, how many people clicked on it etc, he added.

Amidst all these technological advancements, both digital experts and people have expressed surprise over why the government is exhausting money on newspaper ads.

FaceBook WhatsApp
advertisments newspapers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Federal government, newspapers, newspaper ads, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.