Video: Multan factory fire rages for more than 46 hours

A fire that erupted at a cotton factory in Multan over the weekend has yet to be doused even after 46 hours.

According to the fire department, 20 trucks have been sent to the site to put out the fire. An emergency has been imposed at the Multan Water and Sewerage Department to prevent any water shortages.

The blaze spread to five warehouses at the factory. Houses in the neighbourhood have been evacuated and electricity in the area has been suspended.

No injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

Rescue officials said they were facing difficulties in dousing the fire due to strong winds.

