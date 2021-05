A fraud case was registered against him

A man, identified as Abdul Hassan, fled from the Lahore High Court Monday afternoon after his bail plea was rejected.

Hassan hailed from Gujranwala. His wife's family had registered a case against him for defrauding them and stealing their car.

His bail appeal was rejected by Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem. During the hearing, a fight broke out between both parties. In the middle of the commotion, Hassan managed to escape.