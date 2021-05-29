Saturday, May 29, 2021  | 16 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Video: Khuzdar students protest against online exams

Say no internet connection in most Balochistan cities

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Students of Allama Iqbal Open University in Balochistan's Khuzdar took to the streets on Saturday in protest against online exams and classes.

They organised a rally from the Wadh High School to the press club. The protesters chanted slogans and held placards against the varsity's management.

"Most areas across Balochistan such as Makran and Kalaat don't have internet," a student at the rally said. "There are some areas where even phones don't work. How are we supposed to take online classes in these conditions?"

Another protester complained that the students have failed their online assessments and project because of this. "If this continues, we will fail our courses."

The students have requested the university cancel online exams and hold the assessments on campus.

Educational institutions across Balochistan were closed in the third wave of coronavirus.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Allama Iqbal Open University khuzdar students protest
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
balochistan students protes, balochistan students, balochistan exams, balochistan online exams, balochistan online classes, Allama Iqbal Open University, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Today's outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Today’s outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.