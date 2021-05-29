Video: Khuzdar students protest against online exams

Say no internet connection in most Balochistan cities

Students of Allama Iqbal Open University in Balochistan's Khuzdar took to the streets on Saturday in protest against online exams and classes.

They organised a rally from the Wadh High School to the press club. The protesters chanted slogans and held placards against the varsity's management.

"Most areas across Balochistan such as Makran and Kalaat don't have internet," a student at the rally said. "There are some areas where even phones don't work. How are we supposed to take online classes in these conditions?"

Another protester complained that the students have failed their online assessments and project because of this. "If this continues, we will fail our courses."

The students have requested the university cancel online exams and hold the assessments on campus.

Educational institutions across Balochistan were closed in the third wave of coronavirus.

