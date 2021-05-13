Thursday, May 13, 2021  | 30 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Video: Eid greets Lahore with rain

Rain forecast in Peshawar, Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Rain was reported in multiple areas of Lahore on Thursday, the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan this week. A threat alert has been issued in Peshawar, Chitral, Bannu, and neighbouring areas.

In case of an emergency, they can reach out to help at 1177.

The Met department has forecast wind and dust thunderstorms in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Larkana, Hyderabad, and Jacobabad.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Met department Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
rain in lahore, met department, eid-ul-fitr, eid holidays, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
Karachi residents fined Rs5,000 for not wearing masks
Karachi residents fined Rs5,000 for not wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.