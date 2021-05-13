Video: Eid greets Lahore with rain

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rain was reported in multiple areas of Lahore on Thursday, the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan this week. A threat alert has been issued in Peshawar, Chitral, Bannu, and neighbouring areas.

In case of an emergency, they can reach out to help at 1177.

The Met department has forecast wind and dust thunderstorms in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Larkana, Hyderabad, and Jacobabad.

