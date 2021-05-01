Saturday, May 1, 2021  | 18 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

US imposes new travel restrictions on India

Non-US citizens banned from May 4

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
US imposes new travel restrictions on India

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
US President Joe Biden has announced new travel restrictions on India in the light of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, according to reports. All non-US citizens will not be allowed to enter the United States of America from May 4. The decision was taken after the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. President Biden has signed a proclamation for the implementation of the new restrictions. It said India "accounts for over one-third of new global cases" and "proactive measures are required to protect the nation's public health from travelers entering the United States" from India. Earlier, a similar ban was imposed on South Africa as well. India reports 400,000 cases India recorded on Saturday over 400,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed. According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853. Many experts suspect that because of insufficient testing and inaccurate recording of the cause of death, the real numbers are much higher. Indian authorities lowered their guard in the early part of the year after infections fell below 10,000 per day, lifting restrictions on most activity. Mass religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims, and political rallies were allowed to continue even when cases numbers began rising sharply in late March. In April alone, India recorded around seven million new infections. On a per-capita basis, however, India's caseload remains low compared to many other countries. With additional information by AFP.
FaceBook WhatsApp

US President Joe Biden has announced new travel restrictions on India in the light of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, according to reports.

All non-US citizens will not be allowed to enter the United States of America from May 4. The decision was taken after the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Biden has signed a proclamation for the implementation of the new restrictions. It said India “accounts for over one-third of new global cases” and “proactive measures are required to protect the nation’s public health from travelers entering the United States” from India.

Earlier, a similar ban was imposed on South Africa as well.

India reports 400,000 cases

India recorded on Saturday over 400,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed.

According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853.

Many experts suspect that because of insufficient testing and inaccurate recording of the cause of death, the real numbers are much higher.

Indian authorities lowered their guard in the early part of the year after infections fell below 10,000 per day, lifting restrictions on most activity.

Mass religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims, and political rallies were allowed to continue even when cases numbers began rising sharply in late March.

In April alone, India recorded around seven million new infections. On a per-capita basis, however, India’s caseload remains low compared to many other countries.

With additional information by AFP.

 
Coronavirus Covid News India USA
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
India, USA, ban on non-US residents, india coronavirus, India coronavirus cases, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail wins NA-249 Karachi by-election
PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail wins NA-249 Karachi by-election
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.