HOME > News

Urban floods: Centre releases Rs60m for Karachi’s Defence, Clifton areas

It'll be spent on infrastructure development

Posted: May 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Urban floods: Centre releases Rs60m for Karachi’s Defence, Clifton areas

Teen Talwar roundabout in Clifton, Karachi. Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The federal government has released Rs60 million for Defence and Clifton areas that were the worst hit by the 2020 urban floods in Karachi.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs said this in a letter addressed to Defence and Clifton residents on behalf of PTI MNA Aftab Hussain Siddiqui and MPA Shahzad Qureshi.

This special grant will be spent in the constituency, particularly on Khayaban-e-Bokhari and surrounding areas, according to the letter.

Four RO plants will be installed in these areas too. They will help provide 50,000 gallons of water to the residents.

The PTI lawmakers had informed Prime Minister Imran Khan of the destruction caused by the 2020 urban floods in the constituency.

They are also closely working with the Defence Housing Authority and Cantonment Board Clifton managements to move all cables underground.

“Rs30.5 million have already been spent on CBC areas, while Rs130 million have been allocated for improving DHA and CBC infrastructure,” the letter read.

“This is the first time that the federal government has approved a special grant for DHA and CBC areas due to the extended support of the prime minister.”

The PTI lawmakers said they have presented different proposals to bring more improvement in the constituency.

