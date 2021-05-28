UNHC adopts OIC-led resolution to probe Palestine human rights abuse

The United Nation Human Rights Council adopted on Thursday a resolution calling for the constitution of an international independent investigation commission to probe Israel’s human rights violations in the Palestinian occupied territories.

The resolution was presented by Pakistan as a representative of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The commission will investigate “all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law leading up to and since 13 April 2021, and all underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability, and protraction of conflict, including systematic discrimination and repression based on national, ethnic, racial or religious identity”.

The special session of the UNHC was called at the request of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed the adoption of the resolution.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and shares the international community’s expectation for effective implementation of this resolution to ensure respect for international law as well as for rights and dignity of the people of Palestine,” a statement by the Foreign Office read.

