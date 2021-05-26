UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan for two days

Volkan Bozkir, the president of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, will visit Pakistan from May 26 to May 28 on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He is expected to meet the foreign minister and discuss a wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the UN agenda. He will also deliver a talk on the “Importance of Multilateralism”, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bozkir is the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly.

The former diplomat and a senior politician first visited Pakistan in August 2020 before taking up the position of president of the UN General Assembly.

The visit of the PGA would lend an opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s active contributions to multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in international affairs.

“Pakistan remains committed to supporting the United Nations General Assembly for the realisation of shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security; economic and social development; promotion and protection of human rights; peaceful settlement of international disputes; and developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” the foreign office said in a statement.

