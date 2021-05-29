Saturday, May 29, 2021  | 16 Shawwal, 1442
Unannounced long hours of load-shedding start in Karachi

KE says faults reported in affected areas

SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Karachi is not getting good night's sleep for over two days now and people are blaming K-Electric for it.

Long hours of unannounced power cuts have been reported in multiple areas of the city such as Malir, Model Colony, Shah Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Orangi Town, and North Karachi.

Residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal complained that for the past two days power supply in the area was suspended at midnight and wasn't recovered till dawn.

With the temperature soaring to 39 degrees in the city, people said that they had to spend long nights in heat.

K-Electric has, on the other hand, denied any reports of load-shedding. The spokesperson said that technical faults were reported in the areas.

Last week, Karachi was hit by a major power breakdown after a 220 kV high tension line tripped.

