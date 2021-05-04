Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Two young women die by suicide in Chitral

Region reports three suicide cases in three days

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Two young women die by suicide in Chitral

Two young women died by suicide in Chitral, the authorities reported Tuesday.

They were between the ages of 19 to 20 years and had been friends.

Area residents claimed that they jumped into a river near their village, which is located near Tirich Mir, the highest peak in the Hindu Kush mountain range. The remote village has no internet or cellular services.

One body has been retrieved, while the rescue teams are searching for the other one.

Three suicides have been reported in three days in Upper Chitral. Two days ago, a 28-year-old woman died by suicide at her house.

Chitrali women have been the subject of multiple studies as the area has an extraordinarily high suicide rate. In Ghizer, for example, 15 out of every 100,000 women had committed suicide. The depression rates are high because of poverty, a lack of spousal support and harsh living and climate conditions.  

Approximately 150 people, mostly young women, have killed themselves in Chitral in the last 10 years, according to lawyer and rights activist Niaz A Niazi. Police data shows that 13 women killed themselves in Chitral from November 2017 to April 2018. Five others made unsuccessful attempts. In Gilgit, residents say that 125 people did it in the past seven years

In 2019, there was news that a suicide hotline would be set up.

The Aga Khan Rural Support Programme revealed in a 2012 study that 74% of marriages of Chitrali women with men from other areas, especially Punjab, turned out to be fake. Some of these women were brought from Chitral and made domestic helpers. Others were forced into prostitution. 

Last week the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly unanimously passed a resolution that made it compulsory for men who wish to marry Chitrali women to apply for no-objection certificates.

Wazir Zada, who tabled the resolution, explained that many non-Chitralis have been taking advantage of the poverty of the Chitrali people, who are, by and large, not affluent. Most of these men have no intention of having long-term relationships. A vicious trend had started of abuse, domestic violence, and even murder.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Chitral suicide rate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
chitral suicide, suicide prevention in chitral, chitral women die by suicide, suicide cases in chitral
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
Steel Mills gears up to produce 50,000 cylinders of oxygen
Steel Mills gears up to produce 50,000 cylinders of oxygen
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.