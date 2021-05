Two women were killed and two others injured after a fire erupted at a house in Mandi Bahauddin’s Kot Phulley Shah Monday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the blaze started due to a gas leakage from a cylinder. “The gas had spread overnight and when the women light up the stove in the morning, a blast occurred,” a rescue official said.

The bodies and injured have been moved to the hospital. The doctors have declared two injured to be in critical condition.

