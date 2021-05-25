Two policemen, three robbers killed in Larkana shootout

The suspects were fleeing after a robbery

The robbers fired shots on a police mobile van, according to SSP Imran Qureshi. They were fleeing the scene after a robbery when they spotted the police van.

It killed two special police personnel and injured another. The martyred officers were identified as Khalid Kango and Barkat Chachar.

In retaliation, three robbers were killed, SSP Qureshi said. The police seized three Kalashnikovs from the scene.

Bodies of the martyred officers were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem.

The deceased robbers could not be immediately identified.