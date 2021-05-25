Two police officers killed in Shikarpur operation against bandits

Two police officers were killed on the fourth day of an anti-bandit operation in the Garhi Tegho area of Shikarpur district. A driver employed by the police was also killed.

Larkana DIG Nasir Aftab told SAMAA TV that six bandits were killed and three were arrested. Six out of the 12 people abducted by the bandits have been freed by the police in the past 24 hours.

Larkana DIG said Monday that they had killed at least eight dacoits so far. In a statement, a spokesperson for Sukkur’s AIG said that police used drone cameras to identify and destroy their hideouts.

“The operation will continue until all the dacoits are brought to justice,” read the statement.

Police in Karachi arrested Monday Tegho Khan Teghani, a tribal chief, along with his son and a nephew on charges of patronising dacoits.

The anti-bandit operation was launched a day after three policemen were killed in an exchange of fire with the dacoits in the kutcha area of Shikarpur district.

The dacoits had attacked the policemen on Sunday when they reached the kutcha area to find a kidnapped truck driver and his cleaner.