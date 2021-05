Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

- Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two people were killed after two motorcycles collided near Karachi's Native Jetty Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

One person, identified as Kamal, was injured.

The deceased have been identified as Irfan and Ahmed. The bodies and injured have been moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.