Two killed, 20 injured after bus overturns in Jhang

Two people were killed and 20 injured after a bus overturned near Jhang’s Shorkot Thursday morning.

The passenger bus overturned following a collision with a coach, according to the rescue teams.

The bus was travelling from Multan to Jhang.

The injured have been taken to the hospital, where four people are said to be in critical condition.

In Rahim Yar Khan, two people were killed and three injured after a trailer collided with a coach on the National Highway near Yousafabad.

The rescue teams have cordoned off the area and the injured have been moved to the Sheikh Zayed hospital.

