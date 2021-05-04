Two Kamoke men shot dead after court hearing

Two men were shot dead and one injured on their way back home from court in Kamoke, the police said Wednesday afternoon.

According to the family, 21-year-old Akhter Rehman and 25-year-old Muhammad Dogar were coming back home with their uncle, Bashir, when they were stopped by men on a motorcycle.

The suspects opened fire at them and fled from the crime scene. Rehman and Dogar died on spot, while Bashir has been declared to be in critical condition.

“The victims had decade-old enmity with another family living in the same neighbourhood,” the investigating officer said. The bodies have been moved to a hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Further investigations are under way. The victims’ families, on the other hand, protested with the bodies in the area demanding justice from the government.