Two children killed in Karachi dust storm-related incidents

At least two children were killed and four others injured in different incidents after a dust storm hit Karachi Tuesday evening, rescue officials said.

A boy died after falling off a residential building near the Teen Talwar roundabout, according to rescue officials.

Another child was killed after the wall of a house collapsed in the Sher Shah area. Four other people sustained injuries after a wall fell on them in Baldia Town.

Gusty winds blew through the city with sporadic showers reported in some areas Tuesday evening as Cyclone Tauktae neared coastal areas in Sindh.

Power supply to several areas was suspended after the storm hit the city. These areas included Malir, Shah Faisal Town, Tariq bin Ziyad Society, Model Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jackson Market, Orangi, Landhi and Korangi.

The Met Office earlier forecast there would be no rain in Karachi, but DG Met Sardar Sarfaraz insisted that they had predicted rain and storm in eastern Sindh.

“We also said in our every bulletin that storms could hit every city of the province,” Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV.

He said the dust storm and showers were caused by the cyclone, but there won’t be any massive rains in Sindh.

“We are not expecting heavy rains in Karachi,” he said. “The mercury will come down.”