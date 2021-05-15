Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Two brothers killed in Khuzdar firing

Police are investigating the case

Photo: File

Two brothers were killed after unidentified men opened fire at them in Balochistan’s Khuzdar on Saturday.

The Levies said that the brothers, identified as Noor Muhammad and Lal Muhammad, were residents of Baghbana. The bodies have been moved to a nearby hospital.

According to security forces, the brothers were shot dead over old rivalry. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Brothers drown in Khuzdar

In a separate incident, two brothers drowned in a stream in Khuzdar. The two were students of a primary school.

Their families have buried them in a graveyard in Kark.

