Transgender person found dead in Faisalabad

A transgender person was found dead at their house on Faisalabad’s Jhumra Road Thursday.

The police said that the windows of their house were broken and there was blood splatter on the walls which suggests that there may have been some struggle.

The authorities have detained two transgender persons to investigate their involvement in the crime.

The body has been moved to the hospital for its postmortem examination.

According to Pakistan’s Transgender Association, at least 73 transgender persons have been killed since 2015.

Note: We weren’t able to immediately identify the pronouns preferred by the transgender person because of which we have used “they/them”.