Trained dogs detect a COVID-19 patient at Peshawar airport

Is the testing for coronavirus getting easier?

Posted: May 24, 2021
Posted: May 24, 2021

Trained dogs deployed in Peshawar airport have successfully detected a patient carrying coronavirus from a plane flying in from Dubai. Does this mean that there is a chance for people to not use the conventional way of testing for coronavirus altogether?

“Corona patients are being assessed with the help of dogs,” said the airport manager. “Initially the help of two dogs is being taken.” The swabs are collected from passengers and then sent for testing. If the test indicates a positive result, the swabs are presented to the dogs in order to verify the case. This helps authorities see the extent to which the dogs can be trusted.

According to Yousufzai, the success rates have caused more dogs to be appointed in multiple cities across Pakistan.

According to research published Monday, dogs can be trained to detect more than 90% of Covid-19 infections even when patients are asymptomatic.

