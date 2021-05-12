Top Saudi officials to visit Pakistan after Eid: Shah Mahmood

A delegation of top officials from Saudi Arabia will visit Pakistan after Eid, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

At a press conference in Multan on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan has always had good strategic relations with Saudi Arabia but it was an ad hoc arrangement.

“Now, we have prepared an institutional arrangement which was signed by both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Prince Muhammad Bin Salman,” Qureshi explained.

It is called the Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Coordination Council. The agreement has three pillars: political, economic outreach, and cultural and communication outreach.

“We had successful talks on all bilateral, economic and regional issues in the meeting held with the officials,” the minister remarked, referring to the PM’s recent visit to the kingdom.

Qureshi said that the foreign minister of the kingdom and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman will visit Pakistan soon.

“Saudi Arabia has started working on a new development project in the Kingdom in which they will require billions of people,” he pointed out. “For this, Saudi will set a quota for Pakistanis. Through this, hundred of people will be able to gain employment abroad.”

The minister added that Saudi has decided to give $500 million more to Pakistan for hydropower projects.

Talking about the Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Qureshi stressed the importance of collectively raising a voice against the atrocities through the OIC.

“When we will also speak up together, the impact created will be unmatched,” he concluded.

