Today’s outlook: Auction of Nawaz’s properties, UNGA discusses Israel atrocities

Here are some new stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

A session of the United Nations General Assembly has been convened on May 20 to discuss Israeli atrocities in Gaza. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has already reached New York. The official account of the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations said that Qureshi will address the session at 7pm PST.

Three properties of former PML-N Nawaz Sharif will be auctioned off. The Islamabad High Court has dismissed the petitions challenging the auction of the PML-N founder’s orchards in Raiwind, house in Upper Mall, and agricultural land in Sheikhupura. The auction will be held at Sheikhupura’s Council Hall.

The Sindh Task Force will review the situation in the province today. Murtaza Wahab, the spokesperson of the Sindh government, said that the positivity rate in Karachi is 26%. The NCOC took its decision in haste, he claimed.

PTI’s Jahangir Tareen rejected all claims of forming a forward bloc. He said that he is a part of the PTI and will remain so.

The National Command and Operation Centre announced on Wednesday that Pakistan will resume outdoor dining from May 24. Tourist spots will be allowed to reopen with Covid-19 protocols, and outdoor weddings will resume too.

An accountability court in Islamabad has summoned PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari in a money laundering reference.

Rain is expected in different parts of Sindh.

Pakistan conducted 51,130 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 4,207 people tested positive. At least 131 deaths were reported and the positivity rate stands at 8.2%.

