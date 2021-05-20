Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Auction of Nawaz’s properties, UNGA discusses Israel atrocities

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Auction of Nawaz’s properties, UNGA discusses Israel atrocities

Palestinians inspect their house, after it was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021. - Israeli strikes killed 33 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the worst daily death toll yet in the almost week-long clashes, as the UN Security Council prepared to meet amid global alarm at the escalating conflict. Photo: AFP

Here are some new stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

  • A session of the United Nations General Assembly has been convened on May 20 to discuss Israeli atrocities in Gaza. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has already reached New York. The official account of the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations said that Qureshi will address the session at 7pm PST.
  • Three properties of former PML-N Nawaz Sharif will be auctioned off. The Islamabad High Court has dismissed the petitions challenging the auction of the PML-N founder’s orchards in Raiwind, house in Upper Mall, and agricultural land in Sheikhupura. The auction will be held at Sheikhupura’s Council Hall.
  • The Sindh Task Force will review the situation in the province today. Murtaza Wahab, the spokesperson of the Sindh government, said that the positivity rate in Karachi is 26%. The NCOC took its decision in haste, he claimed.
  • PTI’s Jahangir Tareen rejected all claims of forming a forward bloc. He said that he is a part of the PTI and will remain so.
  • The National Command and Operation Centre announced on Wednesday that Pakistan will resume outdoor dining from May 24. Tourist spots will be allowed to reopen with Covid-19 protocols, and outdoor weddings will resume too.
  • An accountability court in Islamabad has summoned PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari in a money laundering reference.
  • Rain is expected in different parts of Sindh.
  • Pakistan conducted 51,130 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 4,207 people tested positive. At least 131 deaths were reported and the positivity rate stands at 8.2%.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Israel United Nations
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.