Today’s outlook: Special O-level exams, no Sinopharm shortage in Pakistan

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif will meet JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the future strategies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Over 600 prisoners and staff at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail have been vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 67 people across Pakistan died from it. Over 2,400 new cases were reported, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.80%. The government has started vaccinations for people above 19 years. Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has assured that the centre will in all ways assist the Sindh government get rid of dacoits in Shikarpur and Kandhkot. He dismissed rumors of a Governor rule in the province. Prime Minister Imran Khan, his government, and other institutions have unanimously decided against establishing any foreign military bases in Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.An international investigation will be launched into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence and the "systematic" abuses in Palestine and Israel after the UN Human Rights Council granted approval. The health ministry has debunked all rumors regarding a shortage of Sinopharm. The Cambridge board has announced a new date for O level exams in Pakistan.
