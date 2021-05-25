Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Today's outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm

Posted: May 25, 2021
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

  • The Sindh government has instructed Karachi to stay indoors after 8pm. People will only be allowed to leave home unless absolutely necessary.
  • The Senate will meet today at 4pm.
  • IRSA has said that water in the Kotri Barrage is being wasted. According to PPP’s Sohail Anwer Siyal, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will write a letter to the prime minister about this soon.
  • Intermediate and matric exams across Pakistan will be held after June 20.
  • PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal said that according to the Constitution, introducing a money bill is the prerogative of only the lower house. The government wants to implement the budget through an ordinance. Under normal circumstances, an ordinance cannot be issued at all, he pointed out.
  • PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his supporters will meet for dinner in Lahore. It will be hosted by provincial minister Ajmal Cheema.
  • The Pakistan Awami Tehreek is celebrating its 32nd founding day. A seminar on “Change the System” will be held at the Central Secretariat.
  • In the last 24 hours, 92 people died from the novel coronavirus across the country, while 2,253 new cases have been reported.

 
