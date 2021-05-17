Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Protests against Israel, markets to close at 8pm

Photo: Online

Here are some news stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

  • Protests will be staged in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad against the Israeli aggression on the Gaza strip. Activists of various political and religious groups, including the Jamaat-e-Islami and Imamia Students Organization, carrying anti-Israel posters and banners took to the streets on Sunday in major Pakistani cities to express solidarity with Palestinians. JUI-F chief Fazlur Rahman has said that the country will observe day of solidarity with Palestinians on May 21.
  • Pakistani foreign minister said Sunday that Israeli aggression in Palestine was “intolerable” and his country will raise its voice against it at every forum. “The international community should immediately swing into action and stop the use of force by Israel,” said Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the foreign minister, after a virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
  • Markets, shops and other business centres will close at 8pm in Pakistan. The country has decided to lift lockdown restrictions after a visible decrease in coronavirus cases.
  • Pakistan conducted 36,725 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,232 people tested positivity while 74 deaths were reported. The positivity rate stands at 8.80%.
  • The National Assembly is expected to meet at 4pm today. The lawmakers will discuss a bill on the protection of journalists among other important matters.
  • The PMD has confirmed that cyclone Tauktae won’t hit Pakistan. Sardar Sarfraz, the spokesperson, remarked that the cyclone will pass the country and will bring rainfall in Thatta, Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot. Karachi temperatures will rise.

RELATED STORIES

