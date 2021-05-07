Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM heads to Saudi Arabia, Jummatul Wida observed

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM heads to Saudi Arabia, Jummatul Wida observed

Photo: File

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

  • In the last 24 hours, 140 people died from the novel coronavirus across the country, while 4,298 new cases were reported. Pakistan conducted 44,846 tests on Thursday.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit.
  • Jummatul Wida is being observed across the country. The NCOC has announced SOPs for prayers this year which include separate entry and exit points outside mosques. Thermal scanners and sanitisers have been installed at entrances. People have been instructed to bring their own prayer mats and perform ablution at home. A distance of three feet is to be maintained between people at the time of prayers.
  • Pakistan Railway has announced a special train schedule for Eid.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Amazon starting operations in Pakistan will open opportunities for the youth as it will enable a new breed of young men and women entrepreneurs to join the export market.
  • The Sindh government has allowed markets to stay open from 6am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Saudi Arabia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Jummatul wida, Saudi Arabia, PM Imran Khan, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.