Today’s outlook: PM heads to Saudi Arabia, Jummatul Wida observed

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

In the last 24 hours, 140 people died from the novel coronavirus across the country, while 4,298 new cases were reported. Pakistan conducted 44,846 tests on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit.

Jummatul Wida is being observed across the country. The NCOC has announced SOPs for prayers this year which include separate entry and exit points outside mosques. Thermal scanners and sanitisers have been installed at entrances. People have been instructed to bring their own prayer mats and perform ablution at home. A distance of three feet is to be maintained between people at the time of prayers.

Pakistan Railway has announced a special train schedule for Eid.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Amazon starting operations in Pakistan will open opportunities for the youth as it will enable a new breed of young men and women entrepreneurs to join the export market.

The Sindh government has allowed markets to stay open from 6am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday.