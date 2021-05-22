Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM heads to Lahore, lockdown in Sindh

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM heads to Lahore, lockdown in Sindh

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday): PM Khan will visit Lahore. He will have a one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Four masked men attempted to enter the London office of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz. Nasir Butt, a PML-N leader in London, reported the incident to the police and an investigation is underway.PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that her father is threatened by Pakistan's opponents in London. "She should bring him back here. We will give him complete security," Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication replied. Three people were killed and over 11 injured in an explosion at a Palestine solidarity rally in Chaman on Friday. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force early on Friday, ending a bruising 11 days of violence that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend multiple meetings and conferences in the US. NAB has recovered Rs23.85 billion from those accused in fake accounts cases. According to the bureau's director, there is organized propaganda against the institution. Prime Minister Imran Khan met a pro-Jehangir Tareen group in Islamabad. The leaders have assured their support to the premier. According to the Home Department, markets and shops in Sindh will be closed on Friday and Sunday. Six people injured after 15 vehicles collided due to smoke near Sheikhupura. Farmers in the area had burned crops.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

  • PM Khan will visit Lahore. He will have a one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.
  • Four masked men attempted to enter the London office of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz. Nasir Butt, a PML-N leader in London, reported the incident to the police and an investigation is underway.
  • PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that her father is threatened by Pakistan’s opponents in London. “She should bring him back here. We will give him complete security,” Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication replied.
  • Three people were killed and over 11 injured in an explosion at a Palestine solidarity rally in Chaman on Friday.
  • A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force early on Friday, ending a bruising 11 days of violence that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend multiple meetings and conferences in the US.
  • NAB has recovered Rs23.85 billion from those accused in fake accounts cases. According to the bureau’s director, there is organized propaganda against the institution.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan met a pro-Jehangir Tareen group in Islamabad. The leaders have assured their support to the premier.
  • According to the Home Department, markets and shops in Sindh will be closed on Friday and Sunday.
  • Six people injured after 15 vehicles collided due to smoke near Sheikhupura. Farmers in the area had burned crops.

 
Covid News Nawaz Sharif PM Imran Khan Sindh lockdown
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
prime minister imran khan, imran khan in lahore, lahore usman buzdar, israel and hamas ceasefire, NAB, shah mahmood qureshi,samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine
Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.