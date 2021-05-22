Today’s outlook: PM heads to Lahore, lockdown in Sindh

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

PM Khan will visit Lahore. He will have a one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Four masked men attempted to enter the London office of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz. Nasir Butt, a PML-N leader in London, reported the incident to the police and an investigation is underway.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that her father is threatened by Pakistan’s opponents in London. “She should bring him back here. We will give him complete security,” Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication replied.

Three people were killed and over 11 injured in an explosion at a Palestine solidarity rally in Chaman on Friday.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force early on Friday, ending a bruising 11 days of violence that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend multiple meetings and conferences in the US.

NAB has recovered Rs23.85 billion from those accused in fake accounts cases. According to the bureau’s director, there is organized propaganda against the institution.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met a pro-Jehangir Tareen group in Islamabad. The leaders have assured their support to the premier.

According to the Home Department, markets and shops in Sindh will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

Six people injured after 15 vehicles collided due to smoke near Sheikhupura. Farmers in the area had burned crops.