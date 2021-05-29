Saturday, May 29, 2021  | 16 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PDM meeting, walk-in vaccination for people above 30

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold an important meeting led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
  • No matter what the opposition says, PM Imran Khan’s government will complete five years, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said.
  • Karachi’s DG NADRA has been removed from his post over fake CNICs.
  • Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar to increase operations and use advanced weapons against dacoits in Shikarpur.
  • The Ministry of National Health Services has confirmed the presence of Indian variant of the coronavirus in Pakistan.
  • Schools across Punjab will reopen on June 7. Summer vacations will be shorter this year.
  • Players and coaches in the PSL 6 have quarantined in Abu Dhabi.
  • Seventy-three people have died from coronavirus across the country in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has been recorded at 4.42%.
  • Pakistan has begun walk-in vaccination for teachers and people above the age of 30 years.

 
