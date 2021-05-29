Today’s outlook: PDM meeting, walk-in vaccination for people above 30

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold an important meeting led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

No matter what the opposition says, PM Imran Khan’s government will complete five years, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said.

Karachi’s DG NADRA has been removed from his post over fake CNICs.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar to increase operations and use advanced weapons against dacoits in Shikarpur.

The Ministry of National Health Services has confirmed the presence of Indian variant of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

Schools across Punjab will reopen on June 7. Summer vacations will be shorter this year.

Players and coaches in the PSL 6 have quarantined in Abu Dhabi.

Seventy-three people have died from coronavirus across the country in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has been recorded at 4.42%.

Pakistan has begun walk-in vaccination for teachers and people above the age of 30 years.