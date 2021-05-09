Sunday, May 9, 2021  | 26 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan’s Eid holiday lockdown begins, coronavirus cases rise

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Pakistan’s Eid holiday lockdown begins, coronavirus cases rise

Photo: Online

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina on Saturday. He met Crown Prince HRH Mohammed bin Salman and affirmed his commitment to deepen Pakistan-Saudi relations in all fields.
  • A nine-day shutdown restricting gatherings, travel and transport began across Pakistan Saturday night. The military has been mobilised to monitor the restrictions that will last till the end of Eid.
  • Educational Institutions across the country will stay closed till May 23 as coronavirus infections continue to rise.
  • Fifty business centres were sealed and 11 buses were seized in Multan for violating coronavirus SOPs.
  • Special Eid trains will run between Peshawar and Rawalpindi from May 10 to May 16.
  • In the last 24 hours, 118 people succumbed to the novel coronavirus across the country, while 3,785 new cases have been reported. The positivity ratio has been recorded 9.29%.
  • PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerged victorious again in the recount of the votes in the by-polls of Karachi’s NA-249.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus, pakistan and coronavirus, coronavirus in pakistan, coronavirus cases rise, covid-19 third wave, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.