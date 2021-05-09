Today’s outlook: Pakistan’s Eid holiday lockdown begins, coronavirus cases rise

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina on Saturday. He met Crown Prince HRH Mohammed bin Salman and affirmed his commitment to deepen Pakistan-Saudi relations in all fields.

A nine-day shutdown restricting gatherings, travel and transport began across Pakistan Saturday night. The military has been mobilised to monitor the restrictions that will last till the end of Eid.

Educational Institutions across the country will stay closed till May 23 as coronavirus infections continue to rise.

Fifty business centres were sealed and 11 buses were seized in Multan for violating coronavirus SOPs.

Special Eid trains will run between Peshawar and Rawalpindi from May 10 to May 16.

In the last 24 hours, 118 people succumbed to the novel coronavirus across the country, while 3,785 new cases have been reported. The positivity ratio has been recorded 9.29%.

PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerged victorious again in the recount of the votes in the by-polls of Karachi’s NA-249.