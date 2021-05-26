Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan’s daily coronavirus positivity rate falls to 4.6%

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: May 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's outlook: Pakistan's daily coronavirus positivity rate falls to 4.6%

Photo: Online

Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

  • Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed is expected to travel to Karachi today on the instructions of PM Imran Khan.
  • Pakistan conducted 59,076 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,724 people tested positive. Sixty-five people succumbed to the virus. The positivity rate has been recorded below 4% for a second day.
  • Journalist Asad Toor was brutally assaulted by unidentified men at his home in Islamabad Tuesday night, his friend told SAMAA Digital. The attackers broke into his house and attacked him, his friend and a journalist Asad Malik said.
  • The British Virgin Islands High Court has ordered unfreezing offshore assets of the Pakistan International Airlines in the Reko Diq case, the office of the Attorney General of Pakistan confirmed Tuesday. The court has recalled its December 2020 orders to attach certain PIA assets in the Reko Diq case against Pakistan. These assets include PIA’s interests in Roosevelt Hotel in New York and Scribe Hotel in Paris.
  • Punjab MPA Chaudhry Nisar is expected to take oath today. The Punjab Assembly has granted him clearance. The Economic Coordination Committee will hold a meeting today.

