Today’s outlook: Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 19,000

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

In the last 24 hours, 83 people passed away from the novel coronavirus in Pakistan. More than 30,000 tests were conducted on Friday of which 1,531 came out positive. The infection rate in the country has been recorded at 5.06%.

Schools across the country will stay shut till May 23. The NCOC will meet to discuss the Covid-19 situation on May 18.

Vaccination centres across Sindh will stay open during Eid holidays.

The World Bank has decided to give Pakistan $153 million for the coronavirus vaccination drive.

Pakistanis are celebrating the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr indoors.

The Pakistan-West Indies series will consist of five T-20s and two Test matches. They will begin on July 27.

Protests and demonstrations were held across Pakistan on Friday against the Israeli attacks on Palestine.

