Today’s outlook: Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll crosses 18,000

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

The Election Commission of Pakistan has held back the results of the by-polls in Karachi’s NA-249 after PML-N’s Miftah Ismail requested for a recount. The electoral body has called in all the candidates on May 4 and a two-member bench has been set up to hear the complaints.

A five-member large bench headed by the chief justice will hear the suo motu case on coronavirus in the Supreme Court on May 5. Notices have been issued to the attorney general and the advocate generals.

In the last 24 hours, 113 more people died from the deadly coronavirus across the country, while over 4,000 new cases were reported. On Saturday, the NCOC banned the jaloos of Youm-e-Ali.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the opposition to work with the government in developing electoral reforms after what happened in the Daska and NA-249 by-polls.

A complete lockdown has been imposed in Punjab on weekends to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Petrol pumps and markets have been closed.

Multiple areas in Sindh experienced rain on Saturday.