Today’s outlook: Pakistan reports 2,566 new coronavirus cases, 135 deaths

Coronavirus claimed another 135 deaths in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 19,752. At least 2,566 new cases were reported.

The National Assembly passes resolution against Israeli atrocities Pakistan will observe the coming Friday as a day of solidarity with the people of Palestine and to condemn Israeli aggression against them.

Israeli jets kept up a barrage of airstrikes against the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Monday evening, as a week of violence that has killed more than 200 people pushed world leaders to step up mediation. The strikes come a day after 42 Palestinians in Gaza — including at least eight children and two doctors, according to the health ministry — were killed in the worst daily death toll in the enclave since the bombardments began. Local authorities say a total of 212 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including at least 61 children, and more than 1,400 wounded since Israel launched its air campaign against Hamas in response to rocket fire. Israel says 10 people, including one child, have been killed and more than 300 wounded by the rocket fire, which has been the most intense to ever rain down on the Jewish state.

Foreign ministers of the European Union will meet today to discuss the Israeli airstrikes.

The prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged in Pakistan for the next 15 days, State Minister of Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said Monday. Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected a summary by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for an increase in prices.

The Punjab Assembly will meet today.

The government has extended the deadline for submission of the online application for the Kamyab Jawan Internship Programme by a day, the Higher Education Commission announced Monday.

