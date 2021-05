Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

Pakistan has reported over 4,600 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while 146 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to impose a lockdown in the province during the Eid holidays from May 8 to May 16.

NCOC chief Asad Umar has said that the upcoming week is extremely important to curb the coronavirus spread in the country otherwise it will become very difficult to defeat the virus.

The Sindh government has decided to reopen the field isolation centre in Karachi’s Expo Centre.

America has decided to impose travel restrictions on India starting May 4. The neighbouring country has been reporting over 300,000 cases every day since April.

PML-N has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan requesting an inquiry into the results of the by-polls in Karachi’s NA-249. The election was won by PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a resignation from Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yaseen.

The world is celebrating labour day today.

Fawad Alam’s outstanding century helped Pakistan in extending their first-innings lead to 198 in the first Test against Zimbabwe.