Today’s outlook: NAB to challenge Shehbaz’s bail in Supreme Court

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

  • The National Accountability Bureau has decided to challenge the Supreme Court’s bail order for PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif. The bureau will take the matter of adding the politician’s name on the no-fly list to the federal cabinet.
  • The Shawal moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The kingdom will celebrate Eid on Thursday.
  • The NCOC has issued new guidelines to curb coronavirus during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
  • It has been over 14 years since the killing of over 50 citizens in the May 12, 2007, violence in Karachi. No one has been brought to justice so far.
  • Pakistan has condemned the Israeli attacks on Palestinians. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that matter concerns the entire Muslim community. “We will have to stand up against them.” A meeting of the OIC has been called and a team will be formed to take up the issue to the United Nations.

