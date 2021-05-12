Today’s outlook: NAB to challenge Shehbaz’s bail in Supreme Court

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

The National Accountability Bureau has decided to challenge the Supreme Court’s bail order for PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif. The bureau will take the matter of adding the politician’s name on the no-fly list to the federal cabinet.

The Shawal moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The kingdom will celebrate Eid on Thursday.

The NCOC has issued new guidelines to curb coronavirus during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

It has been over 14 years since the killing of over 50 citizens in the May 12, 2007, violence in Karachi. No one has been brought to justice so far.

Pakistan has condemned the Israeli attacks on Palestinians. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that matter concerns the entire Muslim community. “We will have to stand up against them.” A meeting of the OIC has been called and a team will be formed to take up the issue to the United Nations.

