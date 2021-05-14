Friday, May 14, 2021  | 1 Shawwal, 1442
Today's Outlook: More rain for Lahore, storm at sea

News we will be following today

Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan celebrates its second day of Eid today, Friday, May 14, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi is expected in Bahria Town today. The Met Office says that it will continue to rain in Lahore for a few days. Mufti Muneeb will be keeping a qaza roza or fast today. He appealed to people to do the same after praying Eid namaz. We cannot sacrifice our fast for the will of our rulers. There is an alert for a storm at sea. Deputy commissioners have been forewarned by the Disaster Management Authority. India and Bangladesh celebrate Eid today, May 14.  The federal government has placed Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List, so he cannot leave the country. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has made the stunning assertion that the existing PML-N leaders in Pakistan are no longer backing Nawaz Sharif. He maintained that sending Nawaz Sharif abroad was a biased decision. He predicted that just like Nawaz, Shehbaz would also not return.  Sheikh Rasheed has mused that if the PPP and PML-N could join forces, then why not Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen? Israel continued to attack Gaza with air strikes. The death toll has risen to 83, including 17 children who were martyred.   Covid continued to spread over Eid with 3,265 new cases surfacing and 126 deaths. 
